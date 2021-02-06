BUNDLE UP: Staying Cold for the Foreseeable Future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ve been pretty lucky so far this winter avoiding the arctic blast, but like the saying goes, all streaks must come to an end. The cold will be with us for a while, and winds will be breezy at times which will make for some dangerous wind chills. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place through noon Sunday for the eastern and northern areas of the Dakota News Now viewing area, including Mobridge, Aberdeen, Watertown, Brookings and all of southern Minnesota. These areas could see wind chill values as low as -35, which means frostbite can occur in as a little as 10-15 minutes.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear to partly cloudy this evening but clouds will increase throughout the night as a clipper system tracks in from the northwest. Some light snow is possible late tonight mainly west and southwest of the Missouri River. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-20 mph early, but will calm to 2-8 mph overnight and become more N to NE. Either way, it’s still going to be very cold with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Areas across western and southwestern South Dakota should stay closer to zero, maybe slightly above.

SUNDAY: The clipper system tracks southeast, bringing with it a chance of scattered light snow showers for the southern two-thirds of the area. Accumulations will be very minimal, but some areas along and south of I-90 including Sioux Falls could see an inch or two. Clouds will break up a bit Sunday night as higher pressure tries to take over. Winds trend E to NE at 5-10 mph and 10-15 mph across western South Dakota, but will become light to calm Sunday night. Highs will only be in the single digits above with lows in the single digits and teens below.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Clouds will hang tough during the day Monday as the clipper system sits to our south so i’m calling for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The high will win out Tuesday, so expect sunny to partly cloudy skies. Despite temperatures remaining cold, winds are looking to remain pretty light and variable at 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the single digits to low teens with lows in the single digits below to low teens below.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Clouds begin to move back in once again and by Thursday, another reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to move in thanks to another strong high to our northwest. Some models show a chance of snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. As of now, I am keeping the chance of snow low but not zero. Winds will be out of the northerly direction and could become breezy at times, especially on Thursday. Highs Wednesday are in the single digits to low teens, but highs will only be in the lower single digits Thursday with some areas possibly staying below zero. Lows drop back into the teens below. Wind chill advisories could very well be issued once again, so be prepared for that.

LOOKING AHEAD: The arctic air looks to stay with us into Valentine’s Day weekend with some sunshine and highs in the single digits above and below with lows in the teens below. Valentine’s Day itself looks dry although some models show some light snow possible. There is some glimmer of hope into the following week, as models show the arctic air retreating and highs rebounding into the teens and 20s. It’s still a good 10 days out, but it’s showing there may be light at the end of the tunnel. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from February 14-20, still shows us with below average temps (average then is in low 30s) but the 2 to 3 week outlook, which runs from February 20 to March 5, indicates temperatures possibly returning closer to average.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.