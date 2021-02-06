Citizens voice thoughts to lawmakers at Legislative Coffee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents from Sioux Falls and surrounding areas gathered at Southeast Technical College on Saturday for the first Legislative Coffee of the year.

This is the first of three Legislative Coffee’s that will take place during the month of February.

It was a hybrid event, with some participating in person, and others watching and asking questions virtually.

“With Covid, with all events, we have to pivot and make sure that we’re keeping each other safe and following our CDC guidelines,” said Debra Owen, the Director of public policy for The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Citizens enjoy having the opportunity to voice their questions and concerns towards lawmakers.

“The legislators represent the citizens so they need to hear what people are concerned about,” said, Sioux Falls resident, Arlene Brandt-Jenson.

With 477 bills on the docket, lawmakers appreciate the opportunity to speak with citizens.

“Coming to meet your legislators, asking them face to face, I think that’s pretty important,” said Aaron Alward, district 6 representative.

The next Legislative Coffee takes place on February 20th. Previous live streams are available on The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.