Decision At Quarterback Looming For Jackrabbit Football Team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not the college football season at South Dakota State begins two weeks from tonight and, though the Jackrabbits have plenty of experienced options at quarterback, we don’t as yet know just who will start under center.

J’Bore Gibbs started last season and looked strong in his first six games, throwing for 1,058 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, when Gibbs suffered a season ending injury, then true freshman Keaton Heide stepped in and threw for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games.

Coach John Stiegelmeier said he plans on making a decision next week and there’s even a new face, true freshman Mark Gronowski, that may factor in.

SDSU kicks off their spring season February 19th at Northern Iowa at 7 PM.

