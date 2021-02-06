Dog found with multiple gunshot wounds

Mitchell, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One shot was even fired in-between her eyes.

Although you can’t tell by looking at her now, charlie has been through one difficult week,

“On Wednesday morning approximately 7 am we received a call from homeowner in Farmer South Dakota, who said that he had gone outside that morning and found a dog on his porch, So I went up there and picked the dog up, the dog did have a little bit of blood on it at the time, we thought maybe it was something the dog had rolled around in,” said Brandon Wingert, Hanson County Sheriff.

No one knew for sure what Charlie’s injuries were until they decided she needed to be taken to a veterinarian.

After doing an x-ray, they found that Charlie had multiple 22 caliber bullets insider her body.

While Charlie is doing well, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Vet care is going to be the biggest thing we go through, she is on antibiotics, she is on pain medicine. We want to watch those bullet holes where the entry wounds were and make sure she is healing as well eventually her body is going to go there shouldn’t be bullets, pieces of bullets, we want to watch that long term there’s not effects of what she went through,” said Shelby Holmberg, founder of Fur Get Me Not Animal Care.

There is currently a 200 dollar reward for information about what happened to Charlie or about the identity of Charlie’s owner.

Everyone who has come to know Charlie, is hopeful she will find a forever home, but still they wonder what happened.

“People want justice, it starts with Animals and some people and some people think that insignificant, when we hold people accountable for actions that are inhuman to animals, we have better people.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.