Hundreds of shoes given out in ‘Hope Tote’ program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of children now have new shoes thanks to the work of volunteers.

Samaritan’s Feet partnered with Sioux Falls Thrive to hand out nearly 500 pairs of shoes to kids in the community. It’s called the “Hope Tote” program and it’s all part of the National Day of Service.

Volunteers packed totes with a new pair of shoes, socks, a hygiene kit, and an encouraging note sent by a Samaritan’s Feet supporter.

Organizers say having quality shoes is vital for many parts of a child’s life, including education.

“The pandemic has not negated the need for shoes. Even though children might be remote learning, or at various stages of their educational journey, we believe that shoes are the foundation for educational opportunities,” says Denise Blomberg, regional director of operations for samaritan’s feet

Since its founding in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet has helped more than eight million people in over 100 countries around the world.

