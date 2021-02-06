Advertisement

NCAA Women’s Division One Basketball Tournament To Be Held Entirely In San Antonio

Both SDSU & USD Projected To Make 64-Team Field
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both the Coyote and Jackrabbit women are expected to make the NCAA Tournament.

If they do they’ll literally be in the same spot.

The NCAA officially announced today that the entirety of the women’s basketball tournament will be held in the San Antonio region March 21 through April 6th. Normally held on campus sites across the country, the six championship rounds featuring 63 games will be played using five venues and six courts in San Antonio.

The entire men’s tournament will be held in the Indianapolis region.

