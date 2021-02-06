Northern State Hangs On At Mary To Reach 11-0

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team tallied their 11th victory of the season over the University of Mary, out-scoring the Marauders by 12 in the second half. Northern tallied four season and career highs in the win.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score:

NSU 83, MARY 76

Records

: NSU 11-0 (9-0 NSIC), MARY 4-7 (4-5 NSIC)

Attendance:

250

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern kept things interesting, trailing 39-34 at the half, as each team shot just over 48% from the floor

UMary was potent from the 3-point line in the first, knocking down 7-of-10

The Wolves lit a fire in the second, hitting 20-of-31 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc

Northern tallied 49 points in the second half comeback and kicked up their defensive effort holding the Marauders to just 4-of-11 from 3-point land

The Wolves tallied 50 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, 11 second chance and fast break points, and two points off the bench

They shot 56.5% from the floor and 53.3% from the 3-point line in the game

Both teams notched 33 rebounds in the game, notching eight offensive boards and 25 defensive

Northern dished out a season high 27 assists and added seven steals and five blocks