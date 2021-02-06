Advertisement

Northern State Hangs On At Mary To Reach 11-0

2nd-Ranked Wolves Go On Late 9-0 Run To Win 83-76
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team tallied their 11th victory of the season over the University of Mary, out-scoring the Marauders by 12 in the second half. Northern tallied four season and career highs in the win. 

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score:

NSU 83, MARY 76

Records

: NSU 11-0 (9-0 NSIC), MARY 4-7 (4-5 NSIC)

Attendance:

250 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern kept things interesting, trailing 39-34 at the half, as each team shot just over 48% from the floor
  • UMary was potent from the 3-point line in the first, knocking down 7-of-10
  • The Wolves lit a fire in the second, hitting 20-of-31 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc
  • Northern tallied 49 points in the second half comeback and kicked up their defensive effort holding the Marauders to just 4-of-11 from 3-point land
  • The Wolves tallied 50 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, 11 second chance and fast break points, and two points off the bench
  • They shot 56.5% from the floor and 53.3% from the 3-point line in the game
  • Both teams notched 33 rebounds in the game, notching eight offensive boards and 25 defensive
  • Northern dished out a season high 27 assists and added seven steals and five blocks
  • Parker FoxMason Stark, and Andrew Kallman each scored in double figures, shot over 50.0% from the floor, and dished out five or more assists

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Parker Fox: 30 points (season high), 10 rebounds, 59.1 FG%, 4 blocks
  • Mason Stark: 17 points, 57.1 FG%, 7 assists (career high), 5 rebounds
  • Andrew Kallman: 16 points (season high), 54.5 FG%, 8 assists (season high), 6 rebounds

UP NEXT

Northern State faces off against the Marauders again at 4 p.m. tomorrow. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

