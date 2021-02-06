Advertisement

Pandemic causes dental hygiene dilemma

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Research by Next Smile Dental shows that 68 percent of South Dakotans have delayed their dental check-ups due to fears of COVID-19.

Dental offices want to put their patients at ease.

“There have been no reported cases of patients getting or transmitting covid in dental office settings,” said Nichole Cauwels, owner of Designer Dentistry and Smiles in Sioux Falls.

This can be attributed to the extensive precautions that dentists have been implementing. Including pre-screening patients prior to entering into facilities. Masks and face-shields are also worn throughout all procedures.

Some dental offices are going the extra mile by implementing air filtration systems.

“Any aerosol that would normally be generated during a cleaning or a filling goes in there and is filtered out,” said Cauwels.

The pandemic is also impacting people’s schedules.

“Their routines have changed and they have noticed that they forget to brush their teeth,” said Cauwels.

If you’re still not ready to go to the dentist Dr. Cauwels recommends using a water pick, an essential oil-based mouth wash, and using a powered toothbrush.

Pandemic causes dental hygiene dilemma
