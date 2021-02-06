Advertisement

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-West Central Girls & O’Gorman Boys Victorious

4th-Ranked Trojans Ease To 65-36 Win, Knights top Golden Eagles 63-52
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a good night for host teams in South Dakota prep basketball.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the West Central defeating Madison 65-36 in girl’s hoops as well as the O’Gorman boys 63-52 win over Aberdeen!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitchcock area man drowns while ice fishing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Lance Long
Man accused of punishing kids with cattle prod convicted of child abuse
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Defeats Wayne State 80-45
Brecht & Coo Break Wayne State
Northern State Wins 83-76
Northern State Hangs On At Mary To Reach 11-0
Herd fall 5-4 in OT
Stampede Rally Falls Short Against Tri-City In Overtime
Coyotes win 64-56
Coyote Men End 21 Year Drought At Frost Arena With Second Win Over Jacks