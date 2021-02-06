Advertisement

Reynolds ends most mandates aimed at slowing virus spread

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the state with the latest regarding COVID19
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the state with the latest regarding COVID19
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would end most restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.

Reynolds issued a proclamation Friday afternoon that removes a mask requirement for those spending 15 minutes or more in an indoor area within 6 feet of people not in their household. She also ended mask requirements for those in state buildings and some businesses, such as barbershops.

The governor’s new order also ends limits on the number of customers in a business or a requirement that they stay socially distant.

The governor issued the earlier restrictions in November when hospitals were struggling to care for a surge of coronavirus patients. Those numbers have dropped, though the state typically reports dozens of deaths each day.

