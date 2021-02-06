Advertisement

Sioux Falls Winter Carnival Events Benefit Boys and Girls Club

By Beth Warden
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Despite the extreme cold causing the cancellation of a few outdoor events, the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival continues through the rest of the week.

In addition to scheduled events, Wine and Whiskey punch passes are available, which can be used at eight participating locations. A free virtual gala is available for anyone to join, which features many items for sale in their silent auction.

A complete listing of events can be found on their website. All funds raised help to provide scholarships for children to participate in the many programs provided by the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

