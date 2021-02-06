Advertisement

South Dakota reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Saturday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths in the state Saturday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,804 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,372 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 109,132. Of that total, 104,956 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 115 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 4.2% of staffed hospital beds and 10.9% of ICU beds in the state. 42.6% of hospital beds and 42.4% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,359 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

