Stampede Rally Falls Short Against Tri-City In Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede came up just short in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tri-City Storm at the PREMIER Center Friday night. Four different players scored for the Herd, while Trent Burnham earned the point in net, stopping 30 of 35 shots.

The Stampede started the night shorthanded due to suspension, illness and injury, sending nine forwards and seven defenseman out to face off with the second place Tri-City Storm. The game turned sour for the Herd after the Storm scored two late goals to close out the first period off the sticks of Cole O’Hara and Isac Jonsson.

And when it could not have been worse, Caden Villegas made it three nothing two minutes into the second period. The Herd rallied through and collected their first goal of the night off the stick of Brandon Chabrier from the point that snuck right past goaltender Connor Hopkins. Two minutes after that Will Dineen scored his eighth of the season top shelf while falling towards the ice on a breakaway. Blake Humphrey provided the assist on the goal that brought the score within one.

Michael Citara tallied the game-tying goal at 3:28 of the third period. Dan Russell provided the pass in the slot that led to the eleventh of the season for Citara. The Storm quickly responded with a goal from Mark Estapa, but it was Blake Humphrey who tied the game at four with 5:01 remaining in regulation. Humphrey attempted to provide a pass to Toporowski in the slot, but a Storm defenseman shot it into his own net.

With three seconds remaining in overtime, Cole McWard beat Burnham to take the two points from the victory. The Herd allowed six power play chances to the Storm on the evening, while they gave up four.

The Herd is now 11-12-3 on the season and will rematch again tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets available at any Ticketmaster outlet or the KELOLAND Box Office. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

