A Frigid Week Ahead with Limited Sunshine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunday’s weather featured cloudy skies, some pockets of light snow and flurries and frigid temperatures. Some areas, including Sioux Falls and Pierre did manage to get above zero, but others stayed in the single digits below. Some good news is that winds are lighter than yesterday, so the WIND CHILL ADVISORY that was in place for northern South Dakota and southern Minnesota was allowed to expire at noon.

TONIGHT: A weak clipper system that brought the light snow today will continue to drift out of the area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy as we have some convergence in the atmosphere with a high to the northwest and one to the east. Areas in northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota could see some breaks in the clouds overnight. Winds will remain light and variable, but it’ll still be very cold. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens below.

MONDAY: The cloud cover will remain stubborn once again, so expect a mostly cloudy sky. A few stray flurries or light snow showers are possible for the southern half of the area, but expect very minimal to no accumulation if you do see any snow. Clouds should slowly begin to break Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Winds will be light and variable to out of the E and SE. Highs will climb into the single digits above with wind chill values likely remaining below zero. Lows drop back into the single digits to low teens below.

TUESDAY: The high to our east will finally move out, which means that we’ll actually see some sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light W to NW wind at 5-10 mph. It’ll still be cold, but most areas should see highs cracking the double digits. Clouds begin to increase once again heading into the late evening and overnight hours as we watch another system develop across the northern Rockies. Winds remain mostly light with lows in the single digits below, but a few areas in central and western South Dakota remaining closer to zero.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Skies will once again be cloudy as we have the low sitting across the northern Rockies. An upper-level shortwave will extended towards the Dakota News Now area, which could spell a chance of light snow showers Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and possibly continuing into Thursday. Snow accumulations look to be between a trace and 3″ with some higher amounts across northern Nebraska and southwestern South Dakota. Some models show little to no snowfall, but others show a couple inches. Into Thursday, another shot of arctic air will move in and looks to be just as cold, if not colder, than what we saw over the weekend. Highs run 5-15 above Wednesday and 5 below to 5 above Thursday. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens below. Winds will increase to 5-15 mph out of the N and NNE, so there’s the possibility that WIND CHILL ADVISORIES could be needed.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Clouds will stick around with a few flurries Friday, but skies should clear a bit into Saturday. It will remain very cold with most areas seeing highs in the single digits below, but a few areas including Sioux Falls and Pierre should at least hit 0 degrees. Lows bottom out in the teens below with some areas possible seeing 20s below. Wind chill values will likely be between -10 and -25 during the day and -25 to -45 at night. WIND CHILL ADVISORIES will likely be needed, which means frostbite could occur in as little as 10-15 minutes.

SUNDAY INTO THE FOLLOWING WEEK: Models diverge quite a bit next Sunday into the following Monday. The GFS (American Model) is keeping us dry with sunshine, but the European is giving us several inches of snowfall. As of now, I am going with a partially sunny sky with the chance of snow but we’ll watch that closely. Temperatures still look to moderate a touch into the following week, but numbers have come down a bit since yesterday. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from February 15 to February 21, still indicates a pretty good chance of below average temperatures. Expect highs to at least moderate back into the teens.

