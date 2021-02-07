Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-Roosevelt Edges Aberdeen, O’Gorman Overwhelms St. Thomas More

Riders Top Golden Eagles 74-69, Knights Cruise 53-37
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders, ranked 5th in AA, won a good game at the Rider gym over Aberdeen 74-69. A few blocks down 41st street the O’Gorman Knights had no trouble with Class A power St. Thomas More, winning 53-37.

Click on the video viewer for the highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pipestone Co.
Charlie was found earlier this week with multiple gunshot wounds
Dog found with multiple gunshot wounds
Lance Long
Man accused of punishing kids with cattle prod convicted of child abuse
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls children found safe.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Stampede beat Tri-City 5-3
Stampede Top Tri-City
Stampede beat Tri-City 5-3
Stampede Top Tri-City
Riders defeat Aberdeen 74-69
PREP ROUNDUP: Roosevelt Edges Aberdeen, O'Gorman Overwhelms St. Thomas More
Northern wins 70-59
Northern State Finishes Sweep At Mary