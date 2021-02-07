BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-Roosevelt Edges Aberdeen, O’Gorman Overwhelms St. Thomas More
Riders Top Golden Eagles 74-69, Knights Cruise 53-37
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders, ranked 5th in AA, won a good game at the Rider gym over Aberdeen 74-69. A few blocks down 41st street the O’Gorman Knights had no trouble with Class A power St. Thomas More, winning 53-37.
Click on the video viewer for the highlights!
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.