Cold weather tips to stay warm and save money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week temperatures are forecasted in the single digits during the day and below zero at night.

So, for those who keep their homes at a certain temperature, the price could be going up.

“Once the Weather goes down you think about the envelope of your house and if you’re trying to keep it at 69 in your house and its 0 outside, that’s 69 degrees you’re trying to make up, that’s why your bills are going to be higher and that’s why your heating system is having to work a little harder these next 10, 12 days,” said Tom Glanzer, Community Relations Manager South Dakota/Nebraska NorthWestern Energy.

There are some quick and simple tricks to help with the cost.

When days are sunny, open up your curtains and let the sunlight help heat up your rooms.

When the sun goes down, close those shades to insulate against the cold outdoor weather.

“Think about maybe throwing a couple extra layers on. That’s going to keep you a little more insulated and you’re not going to feel cold. Where from South Dakota let’s face it, if it was 58 degrees, 62 degrees we’d have shorts on and be outside right. But we can’t sit on our couch in the middle of WINTER and 69 degrees without a little bit of cold feeling throughout your body,” said Glanzer.

Cold weather can also affect your car, make sure to check your tire pressure and your batteries, as lower temperature can affect both.

Car maintenance is especially important when it gets to these single digit and negative temperatures.

“Especially when it gets as cold as it does here, at least half a tank of gas in because fuel, when you have less fuel can freeze in the lines so the more fuel you have the better chance you have of it staying viscus and being able to use it,” said Rob Grant, Territory Manager, Retail Insurance Sales for AAA in South Dakota.

