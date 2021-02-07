Advertisement

Coyotes Showing Ability To Win In Different Ways

Beat Jackrabbits In Shootout (91-78) & In Defensive Battle (64-56)
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second game between the USD and SDSU men turned into a defensive struggle on Friday night at Frost Arena.

The Coyotes held the Jacks to just 31 percent from the field on their way to a second victory over their arch rivals, and first in Brookings since 2000, 64-56. It’s also the Coyotes tenth straight victory and keeps them atop the Summit standings.

It was quite a difference from the 91-78 offensive shootout USD won back in December at the Pentagon, and shows the Yotes versatility in adapting to any situation and finding ways to win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pipestone Co.
Charlie was found earlier this week with multiple gunshot wounds
Dog found with multiple gunshot wounds
Lance Long
Man accused of punishing kids with cattle prod convicted of child abuse
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls children found safe.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

SDSU Women Show Depth In First Win Over USD
PREP ROUNDUP-West Central Girls & O'Gorman Boys Victorious
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-West Central Girls & O’Gorman Boys Victorious
Defeats Wayne State 80-45
Brecht & Coo Break Wayne State
Northern State Wins 83-76
Northern State Hangs On At Mary To Reach 11-0