Coyotes Showing Ability To Win In Different Ways

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second game between the USD and SDSU men turned into a defensive struggle on Friday night at Frost Arena.

The Coyotes held the Jacks to just 31 percent from the field on their way to a second victory over their arch rivals, and first in Brookings since 2000, 64-56. It’s also the Coyotes tenth straight victory and keeps them atop the Summit standings.

It was quite a difference from the 91-78 offensive shootout USD won back in December at the Pentagon, and shows the Yotes versatility in adapting to any situation and finding ways to win.

