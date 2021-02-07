Furious Finish Propels SDSU Women To Sweep Of USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No. 23-ranked South Dakota State women’s basketball used a big fourth quarter run to secure an 80-75 comeback victory over South Dakota Saturday evening at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, now 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the Summit League, shot 49.1 percent from the field, went 21-of-22 at the free throw line and made seven 3-pointers.

The Coyotes fell to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Myah Selland led the way for the Jacks with 26 points while Paiton Burckhard scored 22 points, including a 4-of-5 performance from 3-point range. Burckhard also recorded five rebounds. Tylee Irwin finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists as Tori Nelson scored nine of her 11 points in the second half and pulled down three boards.

“What a game. It was a great finish for us,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Those last three minutes, we were as good as we absolutely had to be. It seemed like we made every defensive play we needed to, every rebound, every offensive play, those last three minutes really went our way. The first part of that fourth quarter really went their way. They did a great job of breaking us down, they did a good job in our zone and finding open shooters. We just really didn’t defend as well as we needed to throughout that whole second half. I think it was tied going into the fourth, so it was a back and forth game throughout.”

Back-to-back Jackrabbit 3-pointers got the Jacks off to a fast start in the first two minutes of play. The six-point tilt was the largest lead of the first quarter for the Jacks as the Coyotes stayed within two possessions for the remainder of the quarter. Burckhard and Selland scored 14 of the first 17 SDSU points.

Consecutive SDSU baskets put the Jacks up by seven at the 5:37 mark in the second quarter, but the Coyotes climbed back with a 5-0 run to make it a 24-22 game with 4:13 left in the half. South Dakota’s first lead of the game came on a 7-2 run to close the half with the score at 29-28.

Seven of the first nine SDSU points of the second half came from Burckhard as the Jacks held a 37-35 edge with 7:37 remaining in the quarter. South Dakota followed with a 7-2 run to take a 42-39 lead at the media timeout. Both teams exchanged free throws and points in the paint for the rest of the quarter as Nelson’s second chance basket beat the buzzer to tie the game at 53-all.

South Dakota made its first four field goals of the fourth quarter as part of an 11-4 run. Just when the Coyotes looked to break away, leading by eight with just under three minutes to play, the Jacks used a game-clinching 13-0 run in the final 2:31 to secure the comeback win. In the midst of the spurt, Irwin hit a game-winning go-ahead jumper forcing a USD timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Nelson stole the inbounds pass and was fouled, putting the Jacks in the bonus the rest of the way.

“We just couldn’t really get the defensive presence that we needed to slow them down,” Johnston said. “I thought their perimeter players were really good throughout the game and they did a good job of breaking us down on the penetration. Just really proud of the last three minutes, how hard we played, the focus and mentality to stay in there when you feel like things aren’t going your way and making plays you need to, so that was a great way for us to finish a great weekend.”

Game Notes

South Dakota State holds a 61-33 advantage in the all-time series

This is the first regular-season sweep over South Dakota since 2014

The Jacks improved to 11-0 at Frost Arena this season

Selland recorded her fifth 20+ point game of the season and the 10th of her career

Burckhard finished the weekend shooting 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, including a career-best four made 3-pointers in today’s contest

The Jackrabbits extended their winning streak to 12 games

Up Next

South Dakota State begins a four-game road stretch Saturday against Oral Roberts. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.