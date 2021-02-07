Northern State Finishes Sweep At Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team extended their school record win streak on Saturday evening, defeating the University of Mary by 11 points. The Wolves battled through some foul trouble in the contest, but ultimately came out on top.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 70, MARY 59

Records: NSU 12-0 (10-0 NSIC), MARY 4-8 (4-6 NSIC)

Attendance: 250

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half with a back and forth battle with neither team taking a lead larger than seven points

Northern entered the locker room with a 2-point lead and came out with a new defensive presence in the second

NSU held the Marauders to 32.1% from the floor and 22.2% from the foul line in the second, giving up just 26 points

UMary did edge out the Wolves by one in rebounds, however Northern forced more turnovers resulting in nine points

The Wolves shot 53.8% from the floor, 43.8% from the 3-point line, and 46.7% from the foul line in the win

They added 32 points in the paint, seven points off the bench, and six second chance and fast break points

In addition, NSU knocked down seven 3-pointers and recorded 17 assists, 11 steals, and five blocks

Three Wolves scored in double figures and four of the starting five tallied 3-plus assists, 4-plus rebounds, and at least one steal

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Mason Stark: 24 points, 60.0 FG%, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists

Andrew Kallman: 12 points, 80.0 FG%, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Tommy Chatman: 12 points, 54.5 FG%, 4 rebounds

Jordan Belka: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

UP NEXT

The Wolves will close out the regular season at home the next two weekends versus Minot State and MSU Moorhead. Northern will tip-off with the Beavers at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 12 and at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

