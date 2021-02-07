Police investigate fatal crash in Brown County

GROTON, S.D. – South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 45-year-old man Friday morning.

The one-vehicle crash happened just south of Groton around 7:30 A.M.

According to authorities, a 2014 Jeep Compass was northbound on S.D. Highway 37 when it left the roadway, entered the west ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the person involved in the crash has not been released pending notification of family members.

All information released so far is only preliminary.

