Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pipestone Co.
Charlie was found earlier this week with multiple gunshot wounds
Dog found with multiple gunshot wounds
Lance Long
Man accused of punishing kids with cattle prod convicted of child abuse
SFPD asks for help locating 3 missing kids
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls children found safe.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 45-year-old man Friday...
Police investigate fatal crash in Brown County
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
Citizens voice thoughts to lawmakers at Legislative Coffee
Citizens voice thoughts to lawmakers at Legislative Coffee
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping