SDSU Men Rally For First Win Over USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State overcame a double-digit second half deficit to hand South Dakota its first conference loss, as the Jackrabbits blitzed past the Coyotes 89-78 Saturday night in Brookings.

The loss snapped the USD’s 10-game win streak. It also drew the Jackrabbits (11-4, 5-1 Summit League) even with the Coyotes (11-7, 9-1) in the loss column within the league standings.

“I was really, really proud of our guys,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “We showed great effort on the offensive glass, didn’t allow second chance opportunities, and we were flying around defensively.”

Both teams had early spurts and the game was tied 14-14 seven minutes in before the visitors turned it on to the tune of a 14-3 run. USD’s lead was 12 before Baylor Scheierman canned two 3-pointers in the final minute of the opening half as the Jacks cut the lead to six at the break.

USD maintained its edge through the opening minutes of the second and following a Tasos Kamateros layup held a 63-56 advantage with 11:29 to play.

The rest of the game belonged to the home team wearing its traveling blue uniforms.

SDSU scored the next 10 points, six of them free throws, to take a 66-63 lead. A Kruz Perrott-Hunt 3-pointer tied the tally for the Coyotes, but Douglas Wilson scored at the rim and then hit a midrange jumper as the Jacks took a lead they would not relinquish.

The Yotes managed only one field goal over the game’s final five minutes, while SDSU made 7-of-9 in that stretch to ice the victory.

Scheierman scored 19 points, dished out a career-high nine assists and snagged eight rebounds, while the post tandem of Wilson and Matt Dentlinger each scored 21 points. Dentlinger made 10-of-11 from the field while Wilson added eight rebounds.

USD’s Stanley Umude turned in a game-high 34 points, scoring on 13 of his 24 attempts, while A.J. Plitzuweit hit all 13 of his free throws en route to a 20-point showing.

The Coyotes shot an even 50 percent, 27-of-54, but committed 17 turnovers and made only 3-of-16 from deep. SDSU shot 44 percent overall, 31-of-69, 7-of-22 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over a season-low five times.

Notes

The Jacks outscored USD 33-15 over the final ten minutes.

SDSU’s 11 steals are the most since Jan. 12, 2019, when SDSU was credited with 12 steals in an 84-65 win over Oral Roberts.

Dentlinger scored 21 points for the third time this season. It’s the seventh time in his career he has eclipsed the 20-point mark.

Wilson scored 20 points for the 15th time in his career.

SDSU outscored the Coyotes 18-0 on points off turnovers

Up Next

SDSU is scheduled to play at Oral Roberts (10-8, 7-3) Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa, Okla. Game times are 7 p.m. each night in the Mabee Center.

