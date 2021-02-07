Advertisement

SDSU Women Show Depth In First Win Over USD

Jackrabbit Bench Outscores Coyotes 23-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 23rd-ranked South Dakota State women dominated arch rival South Dakota 64-45 in their first meeting of the season on Friday night at Frost Arena by shutting down one of the best offenses in women’s college basketball.

Entering the game averaging 77 points per game, USD was held to just 28 percent shooting from the field and 45 points, as the Jackrabbits pulled away for a 19 point victory.

Though State’s offensive effort was far from perfect, the JAcks depth helped carry the day, with SDSU getting 23 points off their bench to just six for USD.

