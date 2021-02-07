SMSU Denies Augustana’s Dave Krauth His 1,000th Career Win

MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team (7-3, 5-3 NSIC) was led by Jenna Borchers scoring a team season high 25 points, and sinking a career game high seven 3-pointers helped earn a 75-62 victory over Augustana University (7-4, 6-3 NSIC) in the Mustangs final Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference home game in R/A facility for the 2020-21 regular season.

SMSU honored the teams seven seniors: Abuk Akoi, Meleah Reinhart, Sadie Stelter, Sara Teske, Mateya Hutton, Erin Baxter and Caleigh Rodning Saturday afternoon before the start of the game. Two of the seven seniors had a successful outing against the Vikings, Akoi again tied a school record seven blocked shots in a single game, the fourth time in her career and the second time this season, along with leading the team in rebounds with 10. Reinhart was the second highest scorer for the Mustangs with 13 points and snagged six rebounds.

Success wasn’t being had by just the seniors for the Mustangs, junior Jenna Borchers led the team in points with 25, along with shooting a season high seven 3-pointers and getting six rebounds. There was three other Mustangs who recorded six rebounds on the afternoon contributing to a team total 50 rebounds; Erin Baxter along with six points, Sadie Stelter who also had six points, and Hannah Parsley who was able to get five points.

Augustana was again led in scoring by Aislinn Duffy scoring 15 points for her team along with six rebounds.

The Mustangs rank 12th in the nation in defensive field goal shooting percentage, holding teams on average to just 33.3 percent shooting. This trend did not end Saturday afternoon with the Mustangs only allowing Augustana to make 32.9 percent (23 of 70) of its shots. SMSU was held to 37.7 percent (20-53) on its shooting. The difference was made on the 3-point shooting where the Mustangs were able to make 48.3 percent (14 of 29) of its shots. Augustana shot 31.8 percent (7 of 22) from the arc.

In the first half the Mustangs held Augustana to just 19 points and tied a quarter low with only allowing five points in the second quarter, the third time this season. SMSU’s 13-point lead, biggest of the half, was earned by a nine point run that was started by a Borchers three and was capped off by a Borchers three with 2:22 left in the half pushing the lead to 31-16. SMSU would sink a Reinhart three with 30 seconds left and would go into halftime leading 34-19.

The second half featured the Mustangs gaining its biggest lead two minutes Baxter would hit a 3-pointer and push the score to 36-21. The Vikings struggled to keep up with the Mustangs 3-point shooting and went into the fourth quarter with a fire under them, only down by 10, Augustana would go on a seven point run starting with a Hannah Mitby layup, with the run ending with a pair of free-throws from Mitby. After this Borchers would a hit a three at the 8:49 mark and never looked back.

SMSU will be back in action next weekend taking on Wayne State in the Rice Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

