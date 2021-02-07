Advertisement

South Dakota reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Sunday

Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in the state Sunday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,809 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,316 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 109,229. Of that total, 154,104 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 113 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 4.1% of staffed hospital beds and 10.8% of ICU beds in the state. 45.4% of hospital beds and 46.1% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,370 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

