Stampede Top Tri-City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Stampede forward Cole Sillinger led the way with two goals over the Tri-City Storm in a 5-3 victory at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. Tyler Haskins and Reid Pabich added goals as well on the night, while Noah Grannan earned the win in net, stopping 20 of 23 shots.

The Tri-City Storm opened the scoring at the 6:51 mark of the first period with a goal from Cole McWard on the power play. Isac Jonsson provided the assist on the play. The Herd responded two minutes later with a goal from forward Tyler Haskins at 9:07. Haskins collected a rebounded shot made by Cole Sillinger and put the puck past Todd Scott to tie the game. Less than 50 seconds later Reid Pabich found the back of the net to take the lead into the first intermission.

The red hot Sillinger, who came into the night with 12 points in eight games, found the back of the net :39 seconds into the second period on a breakaway. Brent Johnson provided the assist on the play. The eighth of the season for the rookie defenseman. The Storm responded with a pair of goals on the power play, both from McWard to complete the hat trick, to tie the game at three heading into the third intermission.

It was Sillinger again who able to score on another breakaway at 2:48 into the third period with the assist from Ean Somoza. Haskins finished the game off with an empty-net goal to earn the 5-3 victory over the second place Storm.

The Herd are back to .500 on the season (12-12-3) and 4-0-2 in their last six games. The team will be back home Friday night for the annual Pink in the Rink presented by Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets available at any Ticketmaster outlet or the KELOLAND Box Office. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.