Tailgators brings Brandon community together to support Garrow family

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon community is rallying behind their beloved football coach who is battling for his life.

Brandon Valley Head Football Coach Chad Garrow was diagnosed with brain cancer in December, and over the weekend a local restaurant raised tens of thousands of dollars for him and his family.

On Super Bowl weekend, Tailgators Bar and Grill in Brandon is focusing on Lynx football and supporting head Coach Chad Garrow.

Garrow, a huge fan of Tailgators, has two burgers he helped create on the menu sand this weekend $5 from every burger bought is going to his family.

Tailgators says after the three-day event, they will have sold around 3,500 burgers and will raise over $30,000 dollars for the Garrow family.

Garrow spends his weekdays in Rochester at Mayo Clinic getting treatment, and his two daughters say the support they’ve gotten is greatly appreciated.

“It’s been absolutely incredible, not just this weekend but for our whole family through not only people providing meals and prayers,” said Chad’s daughter Savannah Blonquist (Garrow).

“There’s not really words to put how overwhelming that is,” daughter Alicia Garrow added.

Donations to the Garrow family can be given here.

