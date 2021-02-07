USF Women Edge Wayne State & Deliver Travis Traphagen’s 250th Career Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In completing a weekend sweep, juniors Anna Brecht, and Dallie Hoskinson along with senior Lauren Sanders all scored in double-digits for the (RV) University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (7-2, 7-2 NSIC) in their 62-58 win over Wayne State (5-7, 4-6 NSIC) on Saturday, Feb.6 in the Stewart Center.

With the win, USF now stands at the top of the NSIC South leaderboard at 7-3. The Cougars, who won their seventh straight game against the Wildcats, still trail WSC 14-11 in the overall series but lead 11-10 in NSIC matchups (tournament or regular season).

USF Head Women’s Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 250th career win, was happy with his team’s overall effort.

“You know, we didn’t play as good as we did yesterday, but the end goal is to win. Coach (Brent) Pollari did a great job of making adjustments. Still we looked good today at times, especially in the first quarter and going into the fourth quarter,” said Traphagen, whose USF team will travel to face city rival Augustana on Feb. 12-13 at the Sanford Pentagon.

After going 0-of-5 from three in the first half, USF was able to make 4-of-8 three’s in the third quarter, which helped USF build a 50-38 lead. The Cougars had led, 16-11, after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime. Then, USF built as much as a 60-42 lead in the fourth quarter, before the Wildcats rallied by scoring the final 12 points of the game.

“We shoot a lot of three’s, and it was obvious that they were trying to take that away in the first half, and they did. But eventually, we got them moving enough that we were able to knock down some of them in the second half,” said Traphagen.

Brecht, a junior from Sioux Falls, continued her streak of scoring double-digits in every game this season, scoring 11 points and grabbing three rebounds. In her 30 minutes on the court, Brecht made 4-of-13 from the floor and 1-of-2 from behind the arc. Brecht also knocked down 2-of-2 free throws and had one assist.

Senior guard Lauren Sanders also had her second straight double-digit night for USF, adding 11 points, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. Sanders, who now has 13 double-digit scoring games in her career and the second of the season, hit 4-of-11 shots from the floor and 3-of-10 from three. Sanders now has 108 career three-pointers.

Dallie Hoskinson, the NSIC’s leading rebounder, recorded her second double-double for the Cougars, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. In her 29 minutes on the floor, Hoskinson shot 5-of-7 from the floor for 71.4 percent, grabbed three steals, and had three assists. Now averaging a league-best 9.1 boards, she has five games with double-digit rebounds.

Senior guard Anna Goodhope grabbed eight rebounds and seven points for the Cougars, while junior guard Hannah Jones had nine points and four assists.

In the win, the Cougars had a well-balanced team effort, moving the ball around well and spreading out the scoring. Overall, USF knocked down 23-of-63 field goals (36.5 percent) and 5-of-21 three’s (23.8 percent). The Cougars also made 11-of-13 free throws for 84.6 percent. USF outrebounded Wayne St. 42-36, as well as outscoring them from the bench, 18-7.

For the seventh time in nine games, USF outrebounded its opponent, which has helped them get extra shots today build a 36-24 advantage of points in the paint.

USF held the lead from start to finish. WSC made just 17-of-55 from the field for 30.9 percent as they were constantly pressure on the perimeter by the USF guard group

USF vs WSC Breakdown

USF opened the game with a 12-9 lead as Brecht scored six points and three others jumped in the scoring early. Led by Brecht’s six points and four from Hoskinson, the Cougars took a 16-11 lead after one quarter. The Cougars made 7-of-16 field goals for 43.8 percent but missed all three of its three-pointers. WSC was 3-of-14 for 21.4 percent but made one three.

Early in the second quarter, Hoskinson and Jones made lay-ups on drives to the basket to give USF a 22-16 lead. The Cougars extended the lead to 26-16 before WSC’s Erin Nordling, who led the Wildcats with 17 points, knocked in a triple (3:43, 1st half). With 1:53 left, Jones converted a free throw for a 27-21 USF lead. However, Kylie Hammer knocked down two free-throws for WSC with one minute to go in the first half to cut USF’s lead to 27-23 going into the halftime break.

The third quarter started with both teams trading three’s, with Halley Busse, who had 11 points, for the Wildcats, followed by three for Sanders for the Cougars within a few seconds of each other (8:33, 3rd quarter). Brecht knocked down the second three of the third quarter for the Cougars at the 7:37 mark, followed by another three from Sanders at the 6:34 mark. The Cougars and the Wildcats traded a few pairs of free-throws back and forth before Goodhope hit the Cougar’s fourth and final three pointers of the third quarter at the 1:23 mark, which pushed USF’s lead to 48-38. Then, Hoskinson finished the quarter for the Cougars, putting in a layup and extending USF’s lead to 50-38.

The final quarter started with an “and-one” from USF’s Amanda Dagostino, who totaled seven points and three rebounds, to put the Cougars up 53-38 with 9:30 to play. Sanders hit another three shortly after, giving the Cougars a 56-38 lead with 9:08 to go in the game. Down 62-46 with 4:17 to play, the Wildcats ended the game on a flurry with 12 straight points but the deficit was too large to overcome as the Cougars prevailed and improved to 4-1 at home.

