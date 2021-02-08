Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Fit and Strong virtual class helps participants stay healthy at home

Fit and Strong class at Avera Physical Therapy in Mitchell
Fit and Strong class at Avera Physical Therapy in Mitchell
By Beth Warden
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

During the pandemic, a virtual program is helping people in the Mitchell area stay in shape.

Trish Delaney signed up for the Fit and Strong class. Before the first time logging in, she had orientation at Avera Physical Therapy in Mitchell and picked up her exercise equipment.

“Hopeful that I’ll probably increase strength and flexibility. There’s aerobic exercise and there’s flexibility and a cool down,” said Delaney.

The fit and strong classes at Avera in Mitchell come from a partnership with the SDSU extension office.

“I like the idea of being able to do it at home, not because I’m such a private person but just that you can wear comfortable clothing and follow along,” said Delaney.

Avera Physical Therapist Chris Hildebrandt was glad to find a virtual alternative. She was concerned for those staying at home.

“They’re getting weaker and we just wanted to be able to help them we want to be able to get this program going so that we can keep them strong and fit at home, exercising then the safety of their own home,” said Hildebrandt.

The fit and Strong class is three times a week for 8 weeks.

“It’s designed for anyone who would like to become more active. It helps teach them stretching, strengthening, aerobic, and balance activities and then incorporates them into one’s daily life,” said Hildebrandt.

Every session has a topic discussion in addition to the workout.

“It might be diet, stress, posture, fall-prevention, finding the right shoe, exercising through pain, trying to figure out ways to get through the barriers that are keeping you from exercising. Basically gaining confidence,” said Hildebrandt.

Those in the class could prevent injury.

“As a therapist, I treat patients of many underlying conditions but in this aspect to actually be on the prevention and wellness aspect of it is just so it’s so good and heartwarming for me,” said Hildebrandt.

