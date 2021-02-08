Coyote & Jackrabbit Women Find Best In Themselves In Saturday’s Thriller

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like their men’s basketball counterparts, it appeared as though the South Dakota State-South Dakota women’s series also appeared heading for a split with 2:56 to go when the Coyotes led 75-67. USD had three players in double figures led by Chloe Lamb’s 18, showing the Yotes ability to bounce back after the previous night’s 64-45 loss.

Over the final three minutes though, the 23rd ranked Jacks showed just how good they could be, ending on a 13-0 run to win 80-75 and take command of the Summit League regular season title race.

Both teams will be on the road next Saturday and Sunday with the SDSU heading to Oral Roberts and USD heading to North Dakota.

