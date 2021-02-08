Coyote Volleyball Sweeps Summit League Opener At UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A high-efficiency offensive attack pushed South Dakota past North Dakota 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 in Sunday’s Summit League volleyball opener from Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Seven different Coyotes recorded at least one kill while five had six or more during a season-high .327 hitting performance that saw only six attack errors, which equals the fewest in a match under seven-year coach Leanne Williamson.

“This was a good team win,” Williamson said. “I love how balanced we were offensively, which made us very difficult to defend when we were in system.”

Sami Slaughter had nine kills and posted a .400 hitting percentage in the contest, one of three South Dakota players to hit over .400. Aimee Adams had eight kills and no attack efforts for a .471 hitting performance while Maddie Wiedenfeld contributed six kills and hit .455.

Madison Harms had six kills and hit .357 while Elizabeth Juhnke chipped in seven kills and a team-high 17 digs.

Madison Jurgens contributed 32 assists and six digs while Brooklyn Bollweg had two ace serves and six digs and Lolo Weideman two ace serves and nine digs.

The Coyotes (2-3) used a 10-3 run to take control of the first set, pushing a narrow 10-7 lead to 20-10 in a set that featured no attack errors and a .500 hitting proficiency.

It was a similar story in set two as a 9-7 South Dakota lead turned into a 20-10 advantage

The third set featured two lead changes and seven ties while South Dakota closed out the match pushing a slim 14-13 advantage to 22-14 with an 8-1 spurt.

“I thought we did a good job from the service line as well getting them out of system,” Williamson added. “I am excited that we get another opportunity tomorrow to make some changes and try to better our side of the net as we compete for another win.”

First serve in Monday’s second match of the two-match set against North Dakota is 1 p.m.

