Jacks Drop First Summit Volleyball Match In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s volleyball team fell to North Dakota State, 3-0 (19-25, 12-25, 21-25), on the road Sunday afternoon inside Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

The Jackrabbits fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Summit League action, while North Dakota State improved to 3-2, 1-2.

Akeela Jefferson led the Jacks with a career-best 12 kills on a .367 hitting clip. Crystal Burks tallied seven kills, seven digs and a service ace, while Hailee Blau added six kills. Carly Wedel recorded a team-best 20 assists and two blocks, while adding six digs and a kill. Tatum Pickar led the squad with 13 digs.

The opening set was tied 4-4 when a 10-2 run gave North Dakota State an eight-point lead. The Jackrabbits answered with a 6-2 run, featuring kills by Jefferson, Burk and Blau, to come within four. However, NDSU dominated play the rest of the way as they took the first set, 25-19.

A kill by Tori Thompson put the Jackrabbits on the board first to begin the second set, but that was the only lead they would hold the rest of the way. A kill by Blau and a Bison attack error put the Jackrabbits within three (9-6), but NDSU ran away with it from there, winning the second set, 25-12.

North Dakota State held a 9-5 advantage in the third set, when kills by Thompson and Jefferson along with a Burk service ace, trimmed the deficit to one point. The Bison built their lead back up to 16-12, but four unanswered Jackrabbit points tied the set at 16-all. NDSU answered with a 5-0 run of its own and the Jacks weren’t able to come back from there as the Bison sealed the sweep with a 25-21 third set victory.

Game Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 20-80 all-time against the Bison

Akeela Jefferson has reached double figures in kills in three matches this season, including a career-best 12 kills in today’s contest

Tori Thompson has recorded at least one block in all four matches

Up Next

South Dakota State will face North Dakota State again on Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. inside Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

