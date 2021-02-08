SDSU Wrestlers Drop Tight Duals With NDSU & Iowa State

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State wrestling team went down to the wire in both of its duals Sunday at the NDSU Triangular, but came up on the losing end against a pair of Big 12 Conference opponents.

The Jackrabbits, who dropped to 4-6 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 competition, fell 18-16 in the opening dual of the day to host North Dakota State, followed by a 19-12 setback against 12th-ranked Iowa State.

North Dakota State 18, South Dakota State 16

The Bison won six of the final seven matches to come away with a narrow 18-16 victor to retain the Border Bell traveling trophy. All six NDSU victories were by decision.

SDSU jumped out to an 11-0 lead through three matches. Danny Vega and 18th-ranked Zach Price each scored major decisions. Vega ran his winning streak to six matches with a 17-4 victory over McGwire Midkiff at 125 pounds, while Price earned a 10-2 win over Kellyn March in the 133-pound bout.

Clay Carlson, ranked 19th at 141 pounds, closed out the Jackrabbit spurt with a 5-3 overtime decision over Dylan Droegemueller.

NDSU, which ended the day 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 duals, clawed back to take a 15-11 lead with five consecutive wins, highlighted by a 3-2 decision by Jared Franek over Cade DeVos in a battle between ranked 157-pounders. Riley Habisch also won a one-point decision for NDSU, edging the Jackrabbits’ Cade King, 4-3, via a riding-time advantage in the 174-pound matchup.

Tanner Sloan put the Jackrabbits back in the lead at 16-15 in the penultimate match of the dual, continuing his dominance at 197 pounds with a 16-1, second-period technical fall victory over Owen Pentz. Sloan won by technical fall for the sixth time this season.

That left the dual to be decided in the heavyweight match between the Jackrabbits’ Blake Wolters and 17th-ranked Brandon Metz of NDSU. Metz led 3-2 midway through the third period before a stalling point was assessed against Metz, allowing Wolters to tie the match at 3-all. However, Metz recorded a takedown with six seconds remaining to pull out a 5-3 decision and secure the dual victory for the Bison.

No. 12 Iowa State 19, South Dakota State 12

The Cyclones won a pair of matches between ranked wrestlers, which provided the winning margin in a 19-12 victory over SDSU.

Iowa State, which defeated North Dakota State by a 32-6 count earlier in the day, improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 against Big 12 opponents.

Fifth-ranked Ian Parker downed No. 19 Clay Carlson, 5-2, putting the Cyclones on the board. Two matches later, third-ranked David Carr downed No. 19 Cade DeVos in a 10-2 major decision at 157 pounds. Carr’s victory was the lone bonus-point victory by either team in the dual.

SDSU built an early 6-0 lead after decisions by Danny Vega and Zach Price in the 125- and 133-pound matches, respectively.

Cade King pulled SDSU to within 13-9 with a 6-3 upset of 17th-ranked Julien Broderson in the 174-pound matchup. A sophomore from Waseca, Minnesota, King scored on a takedown just before the first-period horn and added a two-point near-fall early in the second period that upped his lead to 5-2. Both wrestlers added an escape to provide the final tallies.

Tanner Sloan again brought the Jackrabbits to within four at 16-12 with a 7-3 decision over Marcus Coleman at 197 pounds. Sloan improved to 12-0 on the season.

With the dual once again coming down to the heavyweight bout, the Jackrabbits’ Blake Wolters went the distance with sixth-ranked Gannon Gremmel. Gremmel scored on a second-period escape, but not before Wolters built up more than a minute of riding time, which he turned into the tying point at the end of regulation. The battle between the two wrestlers extended through two overtime periods before Gremmel closed out the second set of tiebreakers with an escape and ensuing takedown for a 5-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to home action Saturday, hosting Utah Valley and Air Force in a multi-team dual competition. Action, which also will feature North Dakota State, begins at 11 a.m. at Frost Arena.

NOTES

North Dakota State leads the all-time series against the Jackrabbits, 45-23-1

The Bison have won four duals in a row over SDSU, with the last three decided by a total of 11 points

Iowa State now holds a 12-2 series advantage over the Jackrabbits, with the Cyclones extending their winning streak over SDSU to three

Sloan has won 19 of 20 matches dating back to last season

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 18, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 16

125: Danny Vega (SDSU) major dec. McGwire Midkiff (NDSU), 17-4 133: #18 Zach Price (SDSU) major dec. Kellyn March (NDSU), 10-2 141: #19 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU), 5-3 [SV-1] 149: Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU) dec. Hunter Marko (SDSU), 4-0 157: #16 Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. #19 Cade DeVos (SDSU), 3-2 165: Luke Weber (NDSU) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 6-1 174: Riley Habisch (NDSU) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 4-3 184: Michael Nelson (NDSU) dec. Nick Casperson (SDSU), 7-4 197: #11 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) tech. fall Owen Pentz (NDSU), 16-1 [5:00] 285: #17 Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 5-3 Note: Rankings by FloWrestling.org

NO. 12 IOWA STATE 19, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 12

125: Danny Vega (SDSU) dec. Aden Reeves (ISU), 14-8 133: #18 Zach Price (SDSU) dec. Zach Redding (ISU), 4-2 141: #5 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. #19 Clay Carlson (SDSU), 5-2 149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Hunter Marko (SDSU), 8-3 157: #3 David Carr (ISU) major dec. #19 Cade DeVos (SDSU), 10-2 165: Isaac Judge (ISU) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 11-5 174: Cade King (SDSU) dec. #17 Julien Broderson (ISU), 6-3 184: Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Jacob Schoon (SDSU), 6-2 197: #11 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Marcus Coleman (ISU), 7-3 285: #6 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 5-2 [TB-2]

EXTRA MATCHES

133: Trayton Anderson (SDSU) dec. Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 4-3 141: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Zach Watts (NDSU), 8-2 149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Ben Monroe (ISU), 4-3

