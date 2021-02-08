Second Week of February to Remain Cold, Rather Cloudy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunday featured cloudy skies, some pockets of light snow and flurries and frigid temperatures. Some areas, including Sioux Falls and Pierre did manage to get above zero, but others stayed in the single digits below. Unfortunately, the cold weather will be with us for quite sometime.

TODAY: The cloud cover will remain stubborn once again, so expect a mostly cloudy sky for a good portion of the day. A few stray flurries are possible, but that would mostly be confined to central and southern South Dakota. Winds will be light and variable to out of the E and SE. Highs will only climb into the single digits above with wind chill values likely remaining below zero. A few areas in central South Dakota may touch 10 degrees.

TONIGHT: A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place for areas of northern South Dakota from midnight tonight to 11 AM Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the evening but clouds will gradually decrease from northwest to southeast heading into the overnight as a high to our northwest moves in and a high to our east moves out. Winds trend W and SW at 3-9 mph but more W to NW across western South Dakota. Lows fall back into the single digits and teens below with wind chill values between -15 and -35.

TUESDAY: This looks to be the “nicest” day of the week. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy with a W to NW wind at 5-15 mph. It’ll still be cold, but most areas should see highs cracking the double digits. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero for most of the day. Clouds begin to increase once again heading into the late evening and overnight hours as we watch another system develop across the northern Rockies. Winds remain light with lows in the single digits below, but a few areas in central and western South Dakota remaining closer to zero.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Skies will once again be cloudy as we have a low sitting across the northern Rockies. An upper-level shortwave will extended towards the Dakota News Now area, which could spell a chance of snow showers Wednesday night, into Thursday and possibly even into Friday. As of now, we’ll see a couple inches of snowfall. Some models show the snow ending overnight Thursday, but others keep it into Friday, so that’s something we’ll watch closely. Winds will trend N to NE at 5-20 mph. Highs will run 5-13 above Wednesday with lows in the single digits and teens below. Highs Thursday and Friday will run -5 to 5 above with lows in the teens below.

WEEKEND: We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of a few light snow showers or flurries early Saturday. Sunday is looking nicer with partly cloudy skies, but still dangerously cold. Highs Saturday will likely be in the single digits below for most areas, but a few areas could squeak above zero with lows in the teens and possibly 20s below. Highs Sunday should get into the single digits above with lows in the single digits and teens below. WIND CHILL ADVISORIES will likely be needed, which means frostbite could occur in as little as 10-15 minutes.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week is looking decent with a mix of clouds and sunshine. One model brings a slight chance for snow Monday, but the other is keeping us dry. Highs will be in the single digits to low teens, but temperatures look to slowly moderate throughout the week, possibly reaching the upper teens by Wednesday with 20s west. It’s still a long ways out, but this may the sign of the arctic blast leaving us.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.