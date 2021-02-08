Advertisement

Toughness Defines Weekend Between SDSU & USD Men

Jacks & Coyotes Split & Hand Each Other First Summit League Losses
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second round of State-U basketball games produced plenty of offensive fireworks and, if there’s one thing Coyote and Jackrabbit fans can agree on, it’s that they wouldn’t mind seeing these games again for the Summit League Tournament Championship next month.

Seeking a weekend sweep the Coyotes got off to a fast start for the second straight day, opening up a 13 point lead behind 34 points from Stanley Umude and 20 from AJ Plitzuweit.

On this night the Jacks would rally, putting together a late first half run that carried into the second, winning 89-78 with four players in double figures.

The key word after the game from both teams was toughness, with each recognizing how hard the fight in this rivalry is, and what might lie ahead in a fourth meeting.

Both teams hit the road next Saturday and Sunday with State heading to Oral Roberts and USD visiting North Dakota.

