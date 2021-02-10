10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 9th
SDSU volleyball on the rise, BV wrestlers dominate and busy night in hoops with big wins for Vermillion boys, OG girls and huge night for Unruh
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:10 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State volleyball team is glad to be back on the court where they are showing big improvement under a new head coach, the Brandon Valley wrestlers picked up 2 dominant wins at Brookings and a busy night in hoops as #1A Vermillion prevails, O’Gorman’s girls get a big win and SFC’s Lexi Unruh breakers the Chargers single game scoring record.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.