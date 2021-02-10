Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 9th

SDSU volleyball on the rise, BV wrestlers dominate and busy night in hoops with big wins for Vermillion boys, OG girls and huge night for Unruh
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:10 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State volleyball team is glad to be back on the court where they are showing big improvement under a new head coach, the Brandon Valley wrestlers picked up 2 dominant wins at Brookings and a busy night in hoops as #1A Vermillion prevails, O’Gorman’s girls get a big win and SFC’s Lexi Unruh breakers the Chargers single game scoring record.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

Beagle and USF Swimmers make big splash on Day One at NSIC Championships
Big night for Augie’s Beagle and USF swimmers at 1st day of NSIC Championships
Dordt men and women sweep DWU in GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
Dordt sweeps GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
SFC's Lexi Unruh is a hard worker who leads by example
SF Christian’s Unruh leads by example
Plays of the Week contain lots of great stuff
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD Football Opener postponed until April 17th
USD Football Opener is postponed