2 additional South Dakota legislators diagnosed with COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly a month with no cases, the coronavirus appears to be spreading through the South Dakota Legislature.

Two additional lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, Dakota News Now confirmed on Wednesday. Rep. Tamara St. John of Sisseton confirmed she is one of the two new cases; the name of the other has not been released, but we have confirmed it is a member of the House.

Rep. Tamara St. John (R, Sisseton) (South Dakota Legislative Research Council)

St. John said she feels good, and is experiencing no symptoms.

This comes after Rep. Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg and Rep. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls were diagnosed earlier this week, making for a total of four confirmed cases in the legislature, all in the House.

Multiple legislators have told me that they have two more positive COVID cases in the State House, bringing their total case number to four. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) February 10, 2021

