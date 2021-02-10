Advertisement

2 additional South Dakota legislators diagnosed with COVID-19

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After nearly a month with no cases, the coronavirus appears to be spreading through the South Dakota Legislature.

Two additional lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, Dakota News Now confirmed on Wednesday. Rep. Tamara St. John of Sisseton confirmed she is one of the two new cases; the name of the other has not been released, but we have confirmed it is a member of the House.

Rep. Tamara St. John (R, Sisseton)
Rep. Tamara St. John (R, Sisseton)(South Dakota Legislative Research Council)

St. John said she feels good, and is experiencing no symptoms.

This comes after Rep. Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg and Rep. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls were diagnosed earlier this week, making for a total of four confirmed cases in the legislature, all in the House.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Florida water hack shows that no system is impenetrable
Florida water hack shows no system is impenetrable
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade
As expected, physical health has been at the forefront of our focus over the last year. But,...
How the pandemic has changed mental health services for college students
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out