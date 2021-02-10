Advertisement

A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - As the number of Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to rise, so do concerns over the highly contagious virus variants.

It has led some to suggest the need for a yearly COVID-19 shot much like the flu vaccine.

Alaska is the only state showing an upward trend in coronavirus cases, but new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 950 known cases of the highly contagious virus variants in the United States.

The CEO of vaccine-maker Johnson & Johnson suggests those mutations may mean an annual COVID-19 shot will be needed for years to come.

The company asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency-use authorization of its vaccine last week and a green light could further boost vaccine doses available across the U.S.

“Supply will increase and we have to make sure that the American public sees the data and has reliable sources to go to so they increase their comfort and being able to take the vaccine,” White House senior advisor for COVID response Andy Slavitt said.

A new Gallup poll of more than 4,000 Americans taken at the end of January shows 71% of those surveyed are now willing to get COVID-19 vaccines, but two thirds were not satisfied with how vaccination is going in the U.S.

In that poll, of those unwilling to get a vaccine, most said they were concerned about the rushed development of vaccines while others said they want to wait and see that it is effective.

