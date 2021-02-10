Advertisement

Brandon Valley wrestlers get two dominant wins in Brookings

Lynx improve to 28-1 in duals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:11 AM CST
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley Lynx showed why they are the top-ranked team in Class “A” wrestling Tuesday night in Brookings. They won a pair of matches in convincing fashion over (31-5) Harrisburg 45-18 and 67-12 over Brookings. Isaac Klinkhammer got things started at 160 pounds with a pin in the victory over #2 Harrisburg and Trason Oehme and Alex Mentzner also won by falls against the Tigers. Gavin Gulbranson and Nathan Horrocks both had pins for Harrisburg. Harrisburg defeated Brookings 60-14 in the other match in the triangular.

