Brookings relaunches program aimed at invigorating downtown businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Brookings is relaunching a program created to invigorate its downtown business district.

For many communities in South Dakota, its downtown is a vital part of their local economy. That’s why Brookings has relaunched its Downtown Economic Development Incentive Fund, also know as DEDIF.

“The purpose of this fund is really to help our community make sure that the downtown is thriving and vibrant, and it helps to invest in those pieces of our buildings that are historic and typically needs some updating, some TLC, as time goes on.” Laci Thompson, the owner of Pasque in downtown Brookings, said.

Ashley Biggar, Director of Downtown Brookings, says the program can also help with some gap funding that businesses may be in need of.

“And, so this can help uplift and make sure that our outside matches our inside of our buildings,” Biggar said.

Operating as a revolving loan fund, DEDIF will reuse a single pool of money.

“You can get a loan for up to $15,000 at a 3% fixed interest rate. That loan fund itself is recycled, money goes out to the businesses that get approved through the application process, and then it’ll be recycled and reloaned out to other businesses,” Biggar said. “The downtown is really the face of your community, so to have this type of loan available for our downtown businesses, it’s a game-changer for us, for sure.”

For local business owners who rent a storefront, they’re able to collaborate with their landlord to decide how to best use the money.

“It’s all about partnership and communicating,” Thompson said. “So, they can work together and talk about what those needs are then they go ahead and the property owner can apply for the funds.”

For more information about the Downtown Economic Development Incentive Fund, click here or email ashley@brookingschamber.org.

