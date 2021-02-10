COVID-19 vaccinations hit another milestone: Ages 75 and older

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders when it comes to vaccination efforts. This week Sanford Health is starting to vaccinate patients 75 and older. It’s another milestone towards getting all South Dakotans vaccinated.

Staff at Sanford Health are happy with the progress they are making at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“We have been able to get our patients in and see seven to eight patients every five minutes and see well over 1,000 patients a day, some days and some days just shy of that. So it’s just been really good and very smooth for us over all,” said Terri Carlson, who is overseeing the Sanford Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

The pandemic has affected many folks’ lives like Harvey and Marcella DeJong.

“Boring,” said Marcella.

“Stay home a lot, don’t go anywhere of course. I mean, same thing. We usually winter in Arizona, but we passed on that this year because of the virus,” said Harvey.

They are excited to finally qualify to receive a “shot of hope.”

“We’ve been getting flu vaccines for, you know at least ten years now. Any vaccine, anything you can do to prevent an illness or a virus from taking over the system or like it’s taking over our society. This is just great,” said Harvey.

78-year-old Linda Beckamn looks forward to the future now that she and her husband Ron received their first dose of the vaccine.

“Then we can all be out and about and we can not be so isolated and be more of a community again,” said Beckman.

Sanford patients should receive a notification when a vaccine is available for them.

Non-Sanford patients can sign up here to be on a vaccine wait list.

The South Dakota Department of Health is still looking for volunteers to help administer vaccines. So far, roughly 2,900 volunteers have signed up to help. For more information click here.

