Deadwood sports betting bill advances to House

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Legal sports betting in Deadwood is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The South Dakota Senate approved a bill Tuesday setting up the rules for sports betting in Deadwood.

SB 44 passed on a 32-2 vote. It now moves to a House committee.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November allowing the gambling expansion.

