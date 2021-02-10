Deadwood sports betting bill advances to House
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Legal sports betting in Deadwood is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The South Dakota Senate approved a bill Tuesday setting up the rules for sports betting in Deadwood.
SB 44 passed on a 32-2 vote. It now moves to a House committee.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November allowing the gambling expansion.
