Advertisement

Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills is offering help to a Louisiana woman who put Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive in her hair after she ran out of hairspray.

Tessica Brown arrived in California Wednesday. She hasn’t been able to get the polyurethane out of her follicles for a month.

Her social media posts about her predicament have become an internet sensation.

“Bad, bad, bad idea. Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move,” Brown said on Instagram. “I used this: Gorilla Glue spray.”

She’s tried everything to get it out, from baby oil to cooking oil to shampoo. Nothing has done the trick so far.

Brown went to the emergency room, too, but the acetone wipes they gave her burned her scalp.

Dr. Michael Obeng of MIKO Plastic Surgery believes he can help.

“When I found out this was a reality. You can only feel compassion and sympathy for Tessica,” he said. “Tomorrow the procedure will be to dissolve the polyurethane which is gorilla glue is made of.”

The procedure normally costs more than $12,000, but Obeng will do it for free.

He said he’s never dealt with something like this before, but his office has already done a simulation using the same Gorilla Glue that Brown used. They attached hair to a skeleton’s skull.

“We waited for about three hours and we used it and it was very successful,” Obeng said.

He’s not anticipating any hair loss for Brown, but says there may be some damage to her hair.

“We are going to look for signs for chemical burns and we have the solutions to stop burning if we identify them,” Obeng said. “This going to be done through anesthesia so she will not have any pain at all.

“I’m very hopeful that it will survive and she will have a full head of hair when all is said and done.”

Gorilla Glue reminds customers that its spray adhesive should never be used as a hair product.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows...
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer
In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response...
‘Overwhelm the problem’: Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19
Video presented by the House impeachment managers show how close rioters got to senators and...
Impeachment trial Day 3: House managers make case
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
The shooting suspect faces multiple charges in relation to her death and the injuries to four...
Friend remembers medical assistant shot by disgruntled patient at Minn. clinic