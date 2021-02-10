Essential worker union argues for higher vaccine priority spot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Covid-19 has had a big impact on the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

More than 75 thousand front-line union workers have been infected with Covid-19, and 400 have died.

In a survey taken by members of the union, over 90% are more concerned about Covid now then 30 days ago.

“70 percent of the essential food workers are ready to take this vaccine today and what is inexplicable given the threats and the risk that these essential workers face, the fact that a new report, that show only 13 states currently prioritize access for food workers,” said Marc Perrone, UFCW President.

For many essential workers, tough choices need to be made: go in to work and make money or stay home to keep yourself safe.

“I have congenital heart failure, I have had it for years I live with that risk every day, but I have to work. Everybody needs to know the terrible choices, essential workers like me face every day,” said Eric Nelson, UFCW Union Worker.

These workers know they are needed to keep the country going, but while being praised as heroes for coming in to work despite the risk, many don’t think they are treated as such.

“After Nearly a year the threat of Covid 19 is still very real for us. The Pandemic has made worker difficult and stressful. Both mentally and physically it’s frustrating for us to still be asking for safety measures to be enforced nearly a year into this,” said Susan Wilmot, UFCW Union Worker.

