In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast goes virtual in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual In Her Shoes event will be available for anyone to be a part of online Thursday. The breakfast program starts at 8:00 AM. There will be several speakers throughout the program, including the keynote speaker, Shannon Steffke. She’s expected to talk about overcoming adversity and the power of community.

Usually, the event is held inside the Sioux Falls Convention Center every February. This year because of the pandemic, organizers are hosting it online on EmBe’s Facebook page. People are encouraged to watch online and make a donation to support the programs of Dress for Success. Organizers suggest donating $25 in lieu of event tickets. The money raised will go to support programs like Dress for Success, Women to the Workforce, and Tapestry.

