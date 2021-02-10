Light Snow for Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you think temperatures are cold right now, it’s going to be getting much worse by the end of this week and for the weekend! Clouds will build in tonight as we track our next round of snowfall. We’re going to be looking at snow moving through heading into Thursday for parts of the area.

Most of this snowfall will be confined to central and southern South Dakota and stretch into Nebraska and parts of northwestern Iowa. Accumulations will be higher west of the Missouri and as you go further south of I-90. In addition to snowfall on Thursday, another round of light snow will move through on Friday, but this path is taking much of the accumulation further south of I-90 and nearly missing the entire Dakota News Now viewing area.

At the end week, new snow accumulations around 1 to near 2 inches will be possible in Sioux Falls and increase as you head south and west and decrease as you head north of Sioux Falls. This will set up for a dangerously cold weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the single digits and for many in northern South Dakota and as you go east we’ll remain below zero throughout the day. Some parts of South Dakota will spend several hours below zero. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 20′s below zero for parts of the area.

Next week, we’ll be dry and temperatures will begin to slowly rise throughout the week back to the 20′s by the end of the week and by next weekend closer to 30 degrees in some spots!

