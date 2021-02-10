Advertisement

Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami

The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday...
The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday evening.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Small tsunami waves were detected in South Pacific islands after an undersea earthquake early Thursday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says waves of less than half a foot were measured in Vanuatu. A smaller tsunami was detected in New Caledonia.

The disaster management director in Fiji tweeted that the tsunami warning there was canceled and all were safe.

The tsunami followed an undersea earthquake near the Loyalty Islands, which are part of New Caledonia and far north of New Zealand. The U.S. Geological Agency says the quake was strong and shallow, at magnitude 7.7 and just 6 miles deep.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

