Advertisement

Rapid City man charged in arson spree

Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire that was later deemed an arson (File photo/KOTA)(Jerome Harvey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man is charged with setting a series of fired that destroyed an artist’s studio, a garage, vehicle and other property.

Sixty-eight-year-old Raymond Andrzejewski was expected to appear in Pennington County Court Wednesday on four counts of arson.

Police Capt. James Johns says Andrzejewski’s arrest is the result of “really exhaustive police work” that included interviews, surveillance, physical evidence found at the crime scenes and video footage.

Two fires on Dec. 6 destroyed a garage, car, some outdoor gear, an artist’s studio and motorcycle. Another fire was discovered in the entryway to West Park Apartments on Dec. 31. A garage behind a nursing school was burned on Jan. 23. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Florida water hack shows that no system is impenetrable
Florida water hack shows no system is impenetrable
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade
As expected, physical health has been at the forefront of our focus over the last year. But,...
How the pandemic has changed mental health services for college students
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out