No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing

WORTHING, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a school bus driver was able to get everyone off a bus safely after it caught fire Wednesday morning near Worthing.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. just west of the I-29 exit for Worthing and Lennox, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office.

Dakota News Now reporter Scott Engen was able to speak with a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy on scene. The deputy said there were 13 people on the bus when it caught on fire Wednesday morning. All 12 kids and the driver were able to get off safely.

The bus driver heard the bus start to rumble, and the front of the bus started smoking. He pulled over and got all the kids off the bus. They were standing outside in single-digit temperatures for just about 5 to 10 minutes until other vehicles arrived. Sheriff’s deputies and the Lennox School District were able to get the kids somewhere warm.

A preliminary investigation is showing the fire started in the engine of the bus. The bus was removed from the area. It is from the Lennox School District.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.