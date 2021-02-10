SDSU volleyball program on the rise and happy to be back on the floor

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State volleyball program is headed in the right direction under new head coach Dan Georgalas.

The sweep of Western Illinois the previous Sunday and Monday was the first conference sweep in 5 years and the Jacks last overall winning season was 2012.

Yes it’s early, but this team is playing with a lot more energy and enthusiasm under it’s brand new head coach. As so far it’s been very noticeable in the results on the court. And they couldn’t be happier to just be back on the floor after all this time. ”We’re just really happy that we’re out there playing. It’s been such a long time coming, obviously very frustrating for the student athletes on the team. But now that we’re out there and we’re practicing more and obviously playing, it’s bringing a lot of joy to them and us and we’re definitely trying to have a positive outlook,” says Georgalas.

And winning certainly helps with that... One of the things that attracted Dan to the job was the overall success of the athletic program in all sports. And he’d love to get him team back to national prominance like they were under Andrew Palileo before he left.

